Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) & GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Head to Head Survey

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 4.92 -$386.65 million $3.70 19.24 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($6.45) -1.54

GT Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. GT Biopharma has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.61%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 5.10% 8.81% 6.30% GT Biopharma N/A N/A -608.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats GT Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology; and a collaboration agreement with Cytovance Biologics to provide development services for a TriKE therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.