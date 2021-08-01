TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.31. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

