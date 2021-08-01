TD Securities Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of FSV opened at $185.96 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 115.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

