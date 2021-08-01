TD Securities Lowers Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target to C$1.50

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NNDIF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

