TD Securities Lowers Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target to C$1.50

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NNDIF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
