Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.17 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

