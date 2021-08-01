Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,692 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.