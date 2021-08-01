Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 250 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,863.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,127.94 and a one year high of $1,866.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.