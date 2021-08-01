Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,808 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

