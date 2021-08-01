Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $587.89. 1,566,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

