Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $867.17. 503,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

