Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

