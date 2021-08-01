Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,388 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

