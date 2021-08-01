Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

NYSE TECK opened at $22.84 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

