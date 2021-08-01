Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.