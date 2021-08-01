Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

