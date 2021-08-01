Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Announces Earnings Results

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 22.73%.
TEF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.
Telefónica Company Profile
TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.