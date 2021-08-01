Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Announces Earnings Results

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 22.73%.

TEF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

