Tellor Price Reaches $39.42 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Tellor has a total market cap of $72.45 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $39.42 or 0.00097985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00801984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00040103 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,905,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,080 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

