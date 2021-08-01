Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $500,353.45 and approximately $390.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00214728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

