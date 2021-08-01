TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s (NYSE:TIXT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of TELUS International (Cda)’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.20.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.