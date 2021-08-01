Tetragon Financial Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group stock opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £8.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 28.36 and a quick ratio of 28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.72.
Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile
