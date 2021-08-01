Tetragon Financial Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group stock opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £8.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 28.36 and a quick ratio of 28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.72.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

