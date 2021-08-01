TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.86.

TFI International stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

