The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce sales of $51.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $53.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $206.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $206.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.85 million, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Beauty Health.

SKIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 903,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $20.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Beauty Health stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

