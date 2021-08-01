The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.27. 2,967,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

