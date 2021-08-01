The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.560-$3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.70.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 1,922,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,508. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 63.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.