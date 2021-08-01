The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $192.35 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

