The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 29.9% Lower This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.57 or 0.00592275 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

