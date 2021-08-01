The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.