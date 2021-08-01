The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$340.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

