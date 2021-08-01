The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $135.90 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.