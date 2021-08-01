The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.790-$6.920 EPS.

HSY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 788,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

