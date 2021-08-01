The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $328.19. 2,381,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

