The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Raised to $61.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

