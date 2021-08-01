The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

