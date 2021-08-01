The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.83-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.62-79.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 billion.The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.80.

NYSE PG traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

