The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The RealReal worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $17,011,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

