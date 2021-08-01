The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $299.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

