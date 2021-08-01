The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

NYSE SO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.