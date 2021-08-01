The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

The Southern stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

