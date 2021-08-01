Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $540.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $543.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

