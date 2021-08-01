Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $47,278.72 and $231.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,442.23 or 0.99952060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

