Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 57% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Thisoption has a market cap of $220,632.98 and approximately $40.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00133103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.78 or 0.99822723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00823360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

