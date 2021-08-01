Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HYLN stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,653,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.