Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $51,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,755 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,430 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 245.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.