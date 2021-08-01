Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 275.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Tidewater worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.