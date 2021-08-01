TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.57.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.46. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$140.77.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

