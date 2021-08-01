Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.71. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

