TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $128.78 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

