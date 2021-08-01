Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.07 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $36.35 million and $3.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $36.98 or 0.00087460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 982,930 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

