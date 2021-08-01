Traders Buy Large Volume of Keysight Technologies Call Options (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,666 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the average volume of 629 call options.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.