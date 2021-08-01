Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.